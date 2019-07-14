Fox & Friends Laugh it up Over Trump Telling AOC Squad to Leave U.S.

The Fox & Friends crew were very amused by President Donald Trump‘s suggestion that the four congresswomen in the Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez squad should leave the United States and return to the countries from which they came — which is, for three of them, the United States.

On Sunday morning, Trump commented on the tension between Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and the group of four freshman progressives — AOC and Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-MI), Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), and Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) — that has come to be known as the “squad.”

The series of tweets carried with it the suggestion that these women “go back” to the countries from whence they originated. AOC, Tlaib, and Pressley were all born in the United States, while Omar was born in Mogadishu, Somalia.

The hosts of Fox & Friends Sunday were greatly amused by Trump’s tweets, reading them aloud and laughing audibly.

Co-host Griff Jenkins followed up a package about the conflict with Pelosi by noting “We are not the only ones who noticed, President Trump tweeting this morning this: ‘So interesting to see ‘Progressive’ Democrat Congresswomen, who originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe, the worst, most corrupt and inept anywhere in the world (if they even have a functioning government at all), now loudly and viciously telling the people of the United States, the greatest and most powerful Nation on earth, how our government is to be run.'”

“‘Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came. Then come back and show us how……..it is done. These places need your help badly, you can’t leave fast enough. I’m sure that Nancy Pelosi would be very happy to quickly work out free travel arrangements!'” Jenkins continued, as his co-hosts laughed out loud at the suggestion.

“Someone’s feeling very comedic today,” co-host Jedediah Bila said, still laughing.

Others were not so amused, including former Republican and current Independent Congressman Justin Amash, who called the tweet “racist and disgusting.”

To tell these American citizens (most of whom were born here) to “go back” to the “crime infested places from which they came” is racist and disgusting. https://t.co/sIAqg8bTIb — Justin Amash (@justinamash) July 14, 2019

None of the Fox hosts pointed out that Trump was, in fact, telling three of the women to go back to the United States, and one of them to go back to Africa.

Watch the clip above, via Fox News.

