Fox & Friends accused House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of “selectively invoking” her Christian faith “as a shield” to justify the ongoing impeachment process against President Donald Trump.

The show used part of their Sunday program to talk about how Saturday Night Live covered Pelosi’s heated confrontation with a reporter who asked her about hating Trump. Kate McKinnon lampooned the speaker on Weekend Update, offering prayers for Trump that Colin Jost called “passive-aggressive,” and she conceded she also has some “aggressive-aggressive” ones too.

As Fox & Friends remarked on SNL taking aim at Democrats instead of Trump, Lisa Boothe said that “sometimes, [Pelosi] invokes her faith and uses it as a political shield. She’s saying well I’m Catholic, so I can’t have these terrible feelings about the president, I can’t have hate in my heart.”

Ed Henry agreed by sarcastically remarking “‘I wanna pray for him,’but then she puts a shiv in him.” He also remarked on how Pelosi usually says she prays for Trump whenever she makes a comment about his “health.”

“It’s like, let me take a shot at him that’s unfair, that’s a low blow, but I’m praying,” Henry added

“We don’t know what’s in the speaker’s heart. I’m not going to speak to that,” Boothe concluded. “It’s just, don’t selectively invoke it for political reasons would be my only beef with it.”

You can watch SNL‘s full Pelosi lampoon here.

Watch above, via Fox News and NBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]