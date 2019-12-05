Pelosi Goes Off on Sinclair Reporter For Asking if She Hates Trump: ‘Don’t Mess With Me’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi got heated at her Thursday press conference in response to to a question from a reporter about her faith and allegations of hating President Donald Trump.

The question, from Sinclair Broadcasting’s James Rosen, centered on whether hatred for Trump is the rationale for launching impeachment.

“Do you hate the president, Madam Speaker?” Rosen asked as Pelosi was leaving the room, then referring to comments made by GOP Rep. Doug Collins.

“I don’t hate anybody, not anybody in the world,” Pelosi fired back. “Do not accuse me.”

“I did not accuse you, I asked a question,” Rosen responded. “I think it’s an important point.”

“That has nothing to do with it,” Pelosi continued, returning to the podium. “I think the president is a coward when it comes to helping our kids who are afraid of gun violence. I think he is cruel when he doesn’t deal with helping our dreamers of which we’re very proud. I think he is in denial about the climate crisis.”

“This is about the Constitution of the United States and the facts that lead to the president’s violation of his oath of office and as a Catholic I resent your using the word hate in the sentence that addresses me. I don’t hate anyone. I was raised in a way that is a heart full of love and always pray for the president. And I still pray for the president. I pray for the president all the time.”

“So don’t mess with me when it comes to words like that,” she continued, ending the press conference.

Watch above, via C-SPAN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]