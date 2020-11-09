Fox & Friends co-host Brian Kilmeade gave air time to the conspiracy theory that a computer and program named “Hammer” and “Scorecard” were used to push votes from President Donald Trump to Joe Biden.

On the show, Monday, Kilmeade said that “the president of the United States is not content” with the results being “so close in many of these battleground states.”

“He wants a recount in some of them. He’s probably going to get it in Wisconsin, he’s probably going to get it in Georgia,” Kilmeade declared, adding, “He also has a situation where he’s got legal teams fanned out in all these states. For example, Sidney Powell comes out and said yesterday there were 450,000 ballots found with only Biden’s name on it. That bothers the president, I’m sure.”

Kilmeade went on to note that Powell said “there’s a software called Hammer and Scorecard used to flip votes from Trump to Biden,” before questioning, “Is that indeed true? Don’t you think if you’re the President of the United States you’d like to find out?”

On Friday, during an appearance on Fox Business’ Lou Dobbs Tonight, Powell remarked, “I think there are any number of things they need to investigate, including the likelihood that three percent of the vote total was changed in the pre-election voting ballots that were collected digitally by using the Hammer program and a software program called Scorecard.”

“That would have amounted to a massive change in the vote that would have gone across the country and explains a lot of what we’re seeing,” she claimed.

The Daily Beast reported on Sunday that the Hammer and Scorecard conspiracy theory originates with ex-intelligence contractor Dennis Montgomery.

According to the Daily Beast, Montgomery “claims to have created the ‘Hammer’ supercomputer and the ‘Scorecard’ software some Trump fans believe was used to change the votes.”

“What Trump allies tend to leave out, however, is that Montgomery has a long history of making outlandish claims that fail to come true,” the Daily Beast explained, highlighting, “As an intelligence contractor at the height of the War on Terror, Montgomery was behind what’s been called ‘one of the most elaborate and dangerous hoaxes in American history,’ churning out allegedly fictitious data that once prompted the Bush administration to consider shooting down airplanes.”

Montgomery, who has been described as a “con man,” a “fraudster,” and a “habitual liar,” allegedly received millions from the government by deceiving them into believing a number of claims, including that he “could find terrorist plots hidden in broadcasts of the Arab network Al Jazeera; identify terrorists from Predator drone videos; and detect noise from hostile submarines.”

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]