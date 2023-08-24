Fox & Friends Pronounces Nikki Haley the Debate Winner After Her Clash With Ramaswamy: ‘She Ran Away With the Show’

In their first takeaways from the Republican 2024 primary debate in Milwaukee, Fox & Friends determined that Nikki Haley got the better of Vivek Ramaswamy in their duel over foreign policy.

The show began on Thursday by recapping the biggest moments from Donald Trump’s rivals as they sought to have a breakout moment on the debate stage. As the co-hosts looked at how the candidates went after each other, Brian Kilmeade summarized that Haley was “ready to attack” based on her confrontation with Ramaswamy over his international posture.

“For me, Nikki Haley is on the right side of this one in every sense of the word,” Kilmeade said. Steve Doocy followed up on that shortly after by saying, “The good thing about last night, without Donald Trump there, we could actually hear all of those eight candidates talk about policies for the most part. We saw a lot of policy differences, so people can make up their mind.”

Nikki Haley, who — we did a kind of an informal survey here in the studio, and I talked to some of my friends last night — and they said they felt that she ran away with the show. Vivek Ramaswamy, there is a lot of buzz about him because a lot of people saw him for the very first time last night. They’re going ‘Who is that guy?’ I think he had the most Google searches yesterday. He is the youngest guy, has a lot of energy. He came in hot, and probably came in a little too hot. The Wall Street Journal this morning says he sounded like a young man in too much of a hurry. And essentially what he is doing is he is running to be Donald Trump’s biggest defender.

Ainsley Earhardt got in on this too, saying she was “glad” Haley confronted Ramaswamy on his foreign policy stances, and “I wasn’t impressed” by his rebuttal.

“It was not satisfactory,” Earhardt said as she recapped his positions.

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com