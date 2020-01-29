Fox & Friends tore into CNN’s Don Lemon for the recent segment of his show where he laughed while his panelists trashed President Donald Trump and his supporters.

Lemon drew the ire of Trumpworld recently for bursting into laughter several days ago as NeverTrump Republican strategist Rick Wilson mocked “the credulous boomer rube demo that backs Donald Trump.” Lemon addressed the outrage on Tuesday night by insisting he was laughing at a previous joke, that it was not directed at any specific group of people, and that he didn’t hear everything that was said at the time.

Fox & Friends had The Hill media columnist and Mediaite alumnus Joe Concha on Wednesday to discuss, and he started things off by saying the segment “shows what many people in media…think of Trump supporters: if you are old and you are white, you are an idiot and that’s why you voted for the guy.”

“If Don Lemon had to address it last night, why didn’t he address it on Sunday?” Concha asked. “He is only saying this now because the president called him out and then other people as well have gone on and this thing really went viral.”

Concha then referred to Washington Post associate editor Bob Woodward, who worried about the “perception” of the media after Trump’s election due to the manner of how the president’s supporters are covered.

“They see that smugness and that’s the word,” Concha said. “It’s not so much the criticism of Trump or you want to hit him on policy. That’s fine. It’s the smugness and the condescension that we see from so many people in this business.”

The Fox segment went on with the curvy couch dismantling Lemon’s address on the segment while comparing it to Hillary Clinton’s “basket of deplorable” controversy. Concha also argued that Wilson and Wajahat Ali, who was also on the Lemon panel, “should be the ones apologizing or taken off the air in a suspension” for standing by their comments.

