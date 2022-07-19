Fox & Friends Trash Prince Harry for ‘Virtue Signaling’ With UN Speech: ‘Lecturing Us on Democracy’

Fox & Friends jumped on board with the mockery of Prince Harry for his speech to the United Nations about the “global assault on democracy and freedom.”

The Duke of Sussex gave a keynote address before the U.N. General Assembly on Monday for Nelson Mandela Day. In his speech, Harry spoke broadly about various global threats like Covid and climate change, but he also alluded to topics like Russia’s war in Ukraine and the Supreme Court striking down the abortion rights protections of Roe v. Wade.

“[We are seeing] the few weaponizing lies and disinformation at the expense of the many and from the horrific war in Ukraine to the rolling back of Constitutional rights here in the United States,” Harry said. “We are witnessing a global assault on democracy and freedom — the cause of Mandela’s life.”

Harry’s speech drew a great deal of mockery from conservatives, and Brian Kilmeade scoffed at his warning about “the rolling back of Constitutional rights.”

“You have been here for four minutes,” Kilmeade said. Ainsley Earhardt laughed at that, while Steve Doocy added, “it’s just ironic that somebody’s whose name is Prince would be essentially lecturing us on democracy and constitutional freedoms and whatnot.”

From there, Doocy commented that “the room was mainly empty” during Harry’s speech, and Earhardt brought up Ben Shapiro for having “the best tweet of the day.”

We fought a war so we wouldn’t have to listen to royals, and then they follow us over here to bother us https://t.co/czcVRZGhjS — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) July 18, 2022

After some more mockery, Doocy concluded the news about Harry’s “virtue signaling” by telling viewers about the prince’s night out with his wife, Meghan Markle.

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com