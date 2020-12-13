Fox News contributor Rachel Campos-Duffy, guest co-hosting Fox & Friends on Sunday, said she “feels for” President Donald Trump after his new interview with Brian Kilmeade.

In the interview, the president once again repeated false claims of victory with baseless claims that the election was stolen from him — claims that even Kilmeade noted “your guys have been unable to prove.” The president complained about judges rejecting their cases, claiming they don’t have “courage.”

After part of the interview aired, Campos-Duffy said the following:

“I just feel for the president. I see the pain and the frustration. You do everything you’re supposed to do. You run the country well, you campaign your heart out while the other guy’s in a basement, and then in the end, fraud and shenanigans at the local level — you’re robbed. And we’ve all been robbed, because when the elections don’t go well, when there’s fraud, when there’s these kinds of shenanigans, we all lose.”

Trump-appointed judges have flat-out rejected claims from the Trump legal team and allies, Republican officials in Georgia and other states have certified and defended the results, and the Supreme Court knocked down two separate attempts to overturn the election results. Even Trump allies like Chris Christie have called out the Trump legal team’s omnishambles.

Reporters at Fox News, meanwhile, have looked into some of the bigger claims of voter fraud and roundly fact-checked and debunked them.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

