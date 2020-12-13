Chris Christie Blasts Trump’s Legal Strategy: An ‘Absurdity’

Former New Jersey governor and informal President Donald Trump advisor Chris Christie on Sunday morning blasted the president’s legal team and theories aimed at seeking to overturn the 2020 election results as “an absurdity.”

The interview on ABC’s This Week began with host Martha Raddatz asking Christie what his message is to Republicans backing the Trump campaign’s legal efforts.

“Well, listen, the legal theory put forward by his legal team and by the president is an absurdity,” Christie fired back. “And the reason why the Supreme Court didn’t take it is because it’s an absurd idea to think that any state, or any number of states, no matter how good they are, can challenge another state’s right to run the election as they see fit. And also there’s no evidence.”

Raddatz interjected at one point to ask about the future of the Republican party. “So, Chis, what happens to your [political] party?” the anchor asked.

“People are going to have to stand up and start to say these things,” Christie replied. “I mean, you know, the fact is in Georgia, and people should know this, that signature verification, which the president continues to tweet about, has been done twice in this election.”

“The reason the Supreme Court is not taking this is not because of a lack of courage. It’s for the same reason that every court has thrown this out. It’s a lack of evidence and a lack of any type of legal theory that makes any sense,” the former governor added.

Despite being a Trump ally, Christie has been a critic of the president’s baseless election fraud claims.

Watch above, via ABC.

