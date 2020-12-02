Fox News’ Eric Shawn fact-checked claims of voter fraud pushed by President Donald Trump and a guest who appeared on Sean Hannity’s show Tuesday night with claims of driving ballots across state lines.

The president and his allies have raised suspicious about vote “dumps” at night that showed big increases in numbers of votes for Joe Biden.

“But election officials say it is not what he implies,” Shawn said Wednesday night. “They say there’s no nefarious big batch for Biden, just votes they insist are being counted properly as the law requires.”

He explained that in Pennsylvania, the spikes were just the result of the way big batches of votes were entered into the computers.

“It’s like saying if we uploaded 75,000 ballots in five minutes, we counted in five minutes. That’s not true. We’d been counting them for hours,” one Pennsylvania official told Shawn.

And as Shawn added, “Election experts also point out that none of the tens of thousands of officials and election workers across the country who did work on this election — none of them have reported any massive fraud or anything with these spikes.”

Martha MacCallum took note of truck driver Jesse Morgan, who claimed he drove hundreds of thousands of ballots across state lines to Sean Hannity — who repeatedly and uncritically touted what he and other guests he had on were saying.

MacCallum said, “Anybody who listens to this thinks that it sounds fishy and wants to know, you know, what’s going on with it? What do you know about the situation?”

Shawn said it sounds fishy but proceeded to fact-check that claim too:

“The claim that completed ballots, Martha, were driven from Long Island to Pennsylvania and they disappeared sometime in October — election officials tell me that that just cannot happen. Because every ballot, they say, is matched to a voter and they double check it and confirm. They say you just can’t simply get hundreds of thousands of fake ballots or signs ballots somehow into the system.”

“I’m sure if there’s any evidence in this, if we have said, authorities will be investigating,” Shawn added.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

