Fox Business host Stuart Varney said President Donald Trump’s political doom has been sealed by the attempted hostile takeover of Congress by his supporters.

On Thursday, Varney said Trump’s legacy will be “forever linked” to the siege on the U.S. Capitol, and his presidency effectively ended in “chaos and disgrace.” He went on by lamenting the chaos while giving props to President-Elect Joe Biden for the speech he gave to condemn the riots.

Between the uprising, the results of the Georgia senate runoffs, and the failed attempt to block the 2020 election certification, Varney determined Trump’s political future is “done.”

“He cannot come back from this,” he said. He then recommended the Republican Party focus on reconstructing itself from Trump’s “disgrace” to the presidency.

Varney then moved into an interview with American Conservative Union chairman Matt Schlapp by asking if he agrees Trump is politically finished. Schlapp agreed the Capitol siege was “disgraceful,” though he mostly diverted from the question in order to attack left-wingers for their violent public misconduct.

Varney stayed on topic by expressing his view that Trump’s support is “crumbling,” and that the numerous resignations from his administration exemplify the political consequences he faces. Schlapp conceded to the political optics surrounding the resignations, but as he claimed that Trump doesn’t “condone” the riots, but Varney challenged him with Trump’s remarks throughout the uproar.

“He keeps on saying that he won,” Varney said. “I mean, if you say that you’re not condemning the violence.”

Watch above, via Fox Business.

