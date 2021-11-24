Fox Nation’s Lara Logan Erupts Over Jonah Goldberg, Stephen Hayes Leaving Fox: ‘Cockroaches,’ Tucker Threatens Them Because ‘He’s Smarter’

Fox Nation host Lara Logan went on a wild Twitter rant suggesting that Fox News contributors who left the network are following “the Goebbels/Nazi playbook.”

Jonah Goldberg and Stephen Hayes left the cable news network in protest of Tucker Carlson’s much-criticized special about the January 6 riots.

Mediaite previously reported there were concerns within Fox News over the special, and after Goldberg and Hayes left Fox, additional reporting revealed those concerns were specifically raised by top network anchors Bret Baier and Chris Wallace directly to network management.

Logan reacted to Goldberg and Hayes’ departure Tuesday by calling them “cockroaches.”

“Tucker Carlson is a threat because he’s smarter than them & not afraid,” she tweeted.

This tells you everything you need to know about these two – among the many running for cover as the truth is coming out – like cockroaches when you turn on the lights. Tucker Carlson is a threat because he’s smarter than them & not afraid.

https://t.co/nF8Esv4VJX — Lara Logan (@laralogan) November 23, 2021

She followed up with a lengthy thread that attacked them for trying to “take out” Mollie Hemingway. Logan was presumably reacting to a piece from Mediaite’s Colby Hall Monday highlighting how, in the last year of their tenure at Fox, both Goldberg and Hayes directly called out Hemingway on air.

“Problem is Americans recognize the tactics now & we couldn’t care less. They’re just exposing themselves & people on all sides have had enough. We won’t be deceived/terrorized any longer,” Logan said.

On their way down/out, they tried to take out another great journalist, Mollie Hemingway. Problem is Americans recognize the tactics now & we couldn’t care less. They’re just exposing themselves & people on all sides have had enough. We won’t be deceived/terrorized any longer. https://t.co/TV1fbGqZvx — Lara Logan (@laralogan) November 23, 2021

She elaborated in her wild thread that this is about a battle between good and evil and even saying they’re part of a group trying to “destroy this nation” by “setting the conditions for chaos… so they can be the solution – literally a leaf out of the Goebbels/Nazi playbook.”

Terrorized us for too long. They do not believe the US should be a superpower & have abandoned/betrayed every American in their eagerness to “level the global playing field” – leaking our most advanced technologies, cyber secrets etc. Setting the conditions for chaos… — Lara Logan (@laralogan) November 23, 2021

At great cost to many people, it is failing – because good is always stronger than evil. What unites us all dwarfs anything that divides us. Now we rebuild together. — Lara Logan (@laralogan) November 23, 2021

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com