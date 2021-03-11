comScore Fox News Airs 'Tucker Box,' Weird Chyrons During Biden Speech
Fox News Airs ‘Live Tucker Reaction’ Box Onscreen During Biden’s Major Address on Covid Pandemic

By Josh FeldmanMar 11th, 2021, 9:40 pm

President Joe Biden spoke earlier tonight about the coronavirus pandemic and encouraging signs about the ongoing vaccine rollout.

He spoke in the 8 pm hour, during Tucker Carlson’s program, and while the president was delivering his address, Fox News featured a “Live Tucker Reaction” graphic in the corner.

The graphic appeared a few times during Biden’s speech (you can watch part of it above) as he talked about the past year of the pandemic and how hopefully things will be “closer to normal” by the 4th of July.

Minutes before the president wrapped up, Fox featured chyrons that read “BIDEN SPEECH NEARLY FINISHED; TUCKER WILL RESPOND” and “BIDEN SHOULD BE FINISHED; TUCKER IS ON ANY MINUTE.”

And naturally, social media noticed:

