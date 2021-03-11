President Joe Biden spoke earlier tonight about the coronavirus pandemic and encouraging signs about the ongoing vaccine rollout.

He spoke in the 8 pm hour, during Tucker Carlson’s program, and while the president was delivering his address, Fox News featured a “Live Tucker Reaction” graphic in the corner.

The graphic appeared a few times during Biden’s speech (you can watch part of it above) as he talked about the past year of the pandemic and how hopefully things will be “closer to normal” by the 4th of July.

Minutes before the president wrapped up, Fox featured chyrons that read “BIDEN SPEECH NEARLY FINISHED; TUCKER WILL RESPOND” and “BIDEN SHOULD BE FINISHED; TUCKER IS ON ANY MINUTE.”

And naturally, social media noticed:

This real time Tucker Cam on Fox is a lot pic.twitter.com/1Si0eNCTAf — Matt Laslo (@MattLaslo) March 12, 2021

The “live tucker reaction” box is quite the touch. pic.twitter.com/VQT7VaG1Nd — Jackson Proskow (@JProskowGlobal) March 12, 2021

How amazing is President Biden? He’a imprisoned Tucker Carlson in a tiny box like General Zod in Superman pic.twitter.com/338LYjl1yl — Adam Blickstein (@AdamBlickstein) March 12, 2021

this should be an entire dedicated Fox channel, all live Tucker reactions 24/7 https://t.co/l6b9yUEKdL — Brett _______ (@BrettRedacted) March 12, 2021

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]