Fox News Analyst Scoffs at Kellyanne Conway’s Call for ‘Unity’ Among Republicans: You Tell Trump That?

Fox News political analyst Gianno Caldwell called out Kellyanne Conway over his colleague’s wishful thinking that the Republican Party will unify under Donald Trump after the midterm elections.

Conway appeared on America’s Newsroom on Tuesday, where Bill Hemmer asked her about the “civil war” among Republicans after they failed to meet their midterm expectations. Conway answered by calling for “unity with the Republicans,” though she mostly focused on Republican leadership squabbles while saying little of Trump’s recurring tantrums in the aftermath of the elections.

Since Trump is expected to announce a new run for president later today, Conway was asked for her thoughts about her former boss’ plans. She answered by claiming Trump is “uniquely positioned to unify the party,” but “if other people want to run, it’s a free country, they can do that.”

I know what you know. Winning the presidency is very hard. But I want Republicans to start governing also. If President Trump talks about — and doesn’t really keep doing these digs on social media against some of the other Republicans — because they are all on the same team. They all have the same set of principles and policies. So I want less personality, more about policy.

Conway was referring to how Trump has spent the last few days deflecting blame for the midterm results while attacking fellow Republicans, especially Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who some GOPers view as Trump’s successor as leader of the GOP. Her comments came up later when Caldwell appeared on The Faulkner Focus to talk about 2024, and he honed in on the fact that Trump has been stirring up division among Republicans since the midterms.

I was watching our coverage earlier today and Kellyanne Conway was on saying that there should be unity within the Republican Party and not infighting. I absolutely agree with her, but my question to Kellyanne is: Have you told President Trump this? Have you told Donald Trump we shouldn’t be attacking Ron DeSantis days before the election when Democrats took his words — Ron DeSanctimonious — and played it all over Florida television and said ‘If Trump doesn’t trust Ron DeSantis, why should you?’ Did she tell him when we’ve had a number of other good Republican governors across the country, who haven’t said they were going to run, including Ron DeSantis? This is the issue. Since the Tuesday election, there’s been Republican operatives calling all over saying ‘What camp are you in? Ron Desantis or Donald Trump?’ Now we’ll have a messy — probably — primary if one of the Republican governors get inside and challenges Trump.

Watch the clips above via Fox News.

