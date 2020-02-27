Fox News anchor Chris Wallace will sit down to interview former Vice President Joe Biden this Sunday, one day after the South Carolina primary.

This interview will mark the first time that Biden will appear on Fox News this election cycle and the first time he’s appeared on Wallace’s show since 2007.

The former vice president will discuss the results of the South Carolina primary — on Saturday — where he is predicting a win, as well as “the latest surrounding his 2020 presidential campaign,” per a Fox press release. The sit-down will take place just two days before Super Tuesday, where more than a dozen states will vote in their primaries.

Biden has underperformed in the first three primaries of this political season in Iowa, New Hampshire, and Nevada. A win in South Carolina could give his campaign the momentum he needs to mount a come back going into Super Tuesday.

Throughout this presidential race, Wallace has interviewed several other 2020 Democratic candidates, including Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Pete Buttigieg (D-IN), Amy Klobuchar (D-MT), and Tom Steyer.

Fox News hosted a Democratic town hall with Mayor Pete after the Iowa caucus, and will host a town hall Thursday night featuring Klobuchar.

