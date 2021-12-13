Fox News anchor Harris Faulkner on Monday criticized President Joe Biden, the director of FEMA, and “high-profile liberals” for linking the recent deadly tornadoes in the U.S. to climate change.

Faulkner played clips from both FEMA Director Deanne Criswell and Biden discussing climate change in relation to the tornadoes and commented on a wider trend she sees in the media:

High-profile liberals on Twitter are doing the same. One saying it is a direct result of climate change. Actor Mark Ruffalo said this is what #climate catastrophe looks like. The New York Post clapping back at liberals with this headline: “Don’t buy the pseudoscientific-hype about tornadoes and climate change”

Criswell told CNN’s Jake Tapper Sunday that “the effects that we’re seeing from climate change are the crisis of our generation” while discussing the tornadoes that have so far left 64 confirmed dead, with dozens more still missing in hard-hit Kentucky.

Biden told reporters he believes that global warming has impacted the “intensity of the weather across the board,” but that he can’t “give a quantitative read” on the specific impact of global warming on these storms.

Faulkner, after showing the clips, went on to say, “I love science. I was a storm chaser for eight years in the midwest,” but argued, “There is a time and place to have a broad conversation about the past, the present, and the future. A few hours after a disaster, though, Jason, what do you think? Really, the FEMA administrator ‘blame before we save?’”

Prof. Jason Nichols responded, “Well, I think if you listen to what the president said he made it perfectly clear at a perfectly measured response that a specific causal relationship between climate change and tornadoes hasn’t been proven.”

“Why would he even bring it up?” Faulkner interjected. “Because that’s not measured, that’s not truthful.”

She continued:

If this doesn’t apply. If it hasn’t been proven to apply why bring up climate change in your opening remarks about a disaster? It wasn’t the first thing he said, but my goodness why even go there politically when you know it divides people and when you can say things like we’re getting every resource there and praying for people.

Former Congressman Sean Duffy (R-WI) agreed, concluding, “That’s a good point. You don’t want to let any crisis go to waste and that’s what they are doing here.”

