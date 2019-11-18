The 2020 Democratic primary field is somehow still growing as other candidates currently running have faded out of the conversation. (Did you know John Delaney and Michael Bennet are still in the race? Well, you do now.)

Today Fox News anchor Harris Faulkner issued an on-air correction after mistakenly reporting that Senator Cory Booker had dropped out of the 2020 race.

During a discussion with Bret Baier about impeachment, the conversation turned to the issue of a Senate trial, which Faulkner noted would sideline the senators running for president.

She added, “Fewer of them now, as Cory Booker has dropped out.”

Booker has not dropped out of the race yet, and Faulkner issued a correction minutes later:

“I want to make a correction. I made a mistake. In the last segment I mistakenly said the name of Senator Cory Booker, and that he had dropped out of the race for the Democratic nomination. He is, of course, still in the contest along with five other senators making a White House bid, which was part of the conversation about the Republican strategy, if you will, to make this go on a little bit longer and sideline some of those potential late-stayers as candidates. I apologize for the error.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

