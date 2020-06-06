On Friday, an on-screen graphic that aired during Fox News Channel’s Special Report went viral on social media, causing widespread outrage for the content.

The image showed stock market performance following terrible major events, including the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., the killing of Michael Brown by police, the Rodney King verdict, and the recent killing of George Floyd at the hands of police.

The reaction, naturally, was massively negative.

Mediaite contacted Fox about the graphic and the response. Initially, the network responded by pointing to other articles which covered how stock markets react in general to civil unrest. A short time later, Fox sent a statement of apology for the graphic depiction listing killings and beatings and stock performance.

“The infographic used on FOX News Channel’s Special Report to illustrate market reactions to historic periods of civil unrest should have never aired on television without full context. We apologize for the insensitivity of the image and take this issue seriously.”

A few minutes later, host of Special Report Bret Baier also tweeted the statement.

