Fox News Audience Boos Martha MacCallum for Question on Bernie’s Voting Rights Proposal

The crowd assembled for Fox News’s town hall with Sen. Bernie Sanders Monday night booed moderator Martha MacCallum for a question on the presidential candidate’s proposal to allow felons to vote.

The Vermont senator argued at the town hall his belief that people with felony records should be allowed to vote while they’re in prison.

“One of the things that upsets me very much is we have cowardly Republican governors who are working overtime to suppress the vote, to make it harder for people of color, for poor people, for young people, to vote,” Sanders said. “Every American 18 age or older, who is a citizen in this country, has the right to vote.”

That prompted MacCallum to ask: “Couldn’t they say the same thing about you, that you just want felons to vote because it will be better for you?”

“Oh come on,” Sanders replied.

“I mean they could say the same thing, right?” MacCallum asked, as loud boos and jeers rose from the crowd.

“One of the political problems that we’re facing right now is the effort to deny people the right to vote,” Sanders said. “Look, I have run for office many times in Vermont. Sometimes I lost, sometimes I won but I don’t stay up at night figuring out how to keep people from voting because they might vote against me.”

While the Sanders town hall may have been on Fox News, that doesn’t mean the crowd was made up of faithful viewers. As co-anchor Bret Baier noted, the audience consisted of “a lot of Democrats,” as well as Republicans, independents, democratic socialists and conservatives.

