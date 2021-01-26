Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade slammed CNN’s Jim Acosta by comparing him to the son of his Fox & Friends co-host Tuesday morning.

Steve Doocy led Fox & Friends discussion on President Joe Biden’s remarks from his Eisenhower Building press conference on Monday, and the proud dad focused on how his son, Peter Doocy, managed to extend the press conference by getting the president’s attention for an extra question.

As Fox & Friends broke down Biden’s exchange with the younger Doocy, Kilmeade praised Peter by commenting that “he is not looking to get famous.” He made this point by ripping the acerbic style Acosta used to scrutinize former president Donald Trump and his administration.

“When Peter asks a question, he is polite. He asks direct questions but is he polite,” Kilmeade said. “Think about that compared to Jim Acosta. The hostility that most of the press corps had towards trump was so over-the-top and so not-reminiscent of the respect the office gets. But Peter asks direct questions, he is inquisitive, he wants an answer.”

“They are not gotcha questions,” Steve Doocy followed up. “They’re just questions that nobody else is asking. Why is that?”

Watch above, via Fox News.

