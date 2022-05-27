Fox News Contributor Claims Police in Uvalde ‘Are Victims, Too’ and ‘Saved a Lot of Lives’

Fox News contributor Tom Homan, the former Acting Director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, defended police in Uvalde, Texas, and took a dig at reporters for asking “unfair” questions about Tuesday’s mass shooting.

Police have come under scrutiny amid the revelation that they waited outside the classroom until a tactical team from Border Patrol arrived. That unit breached the classroom where the 18-year-old gunman was and killed him more than an hour after he entered the school. He killed 19 children and two teachers.

Steven McCraw, the Director of the Texas Department of Public Safety, said that police were erroneously under the impression they were no longer responding to an active shooter situation and that children were no longer at risk. “Of course, it was the wrong decision,” he told reporters at a press conference on Friday.

On Friday’s Outnumbered, co-host Kayleigh McEnany asked Homan for his thoughts on why officers waited so long to confront the gunman.

Homan noted some officers initially pursued the gunman into the school, took fire, and then took cover, and added that police effectively contained the “active, mobile” shooter in one classroom.

“They got him contained to one room, now that’s certainly not good for the people in that one room,” he admitted, but “the officers maintained him and kept him in containment, which I think was a good thing.”

He then defended the police for not acting sooner, stating they lacked the necessary equipment to engage the gunman. Homan added that police “did a lot of great things overall and saved a lot of lives”:

So people question why the police didn’t knock down the door earlier. You’ve heard the term “funnel of death.” They don’t have any of that equipment, they don’t have any of that training, so it puts them at risk. I’m not a Monday morning quarterback, I’m just saying there’s a lot of cops here that did a lot of great things and overall saved a lot of lives. But there’s gonna be lessons learned. Like McCraw said, the investigation isn’t over with yet.

Homan also criticized reporters for asking questions he said were “unfair.”

“But you know, until the investigation’s over, I think we’re jumping to the gun,” he said. “And some of these reporters, the way they’re firing those questions at McCraw I think was a little unfair.”

Homan later declared that the police officers “are victims too”:

These officers are never gonna be the same. I guarantee most of these officers haven’t slept since the [inaudible]. And some of these officers are gonna need to get some help. So I can guarantee, every one of these officers are questioning themselves every minute every day, not sleeping, and remembering the carnage they’ll never forget. So, these are victims, too. But I think we gotta wait until the investigation is completely over before we start throwing officers under the bus. Officers aren’t the bad guys, the shooter’s the bad guy.

“Absolutely,” replied McEnany, who replied one of the officers lost a child in the shooting.

Watch above via Fox News.

