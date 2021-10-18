Fox News contributor and former Washington, D.C. homicide detective Ted Williams went on a tear against a Chicago police union for opposing the city’s vaccine policy for city employees.

The city requires employees to either be vaccinated against Covid-19, or get tested twice a week for the disease. But John Catanzara, the head of the Chicago Fraternal Order of Police, has told officers to resist the policy. “It is an improper order,” he claimed. “It’s illegal.”

Fox News host Neil Cavuto asked Williams on Monday, “How do you handle that?”

Neil, this is a no-brainer,” said Williams. “You are police officers. You are public servants. You are public servants that come in contact with citizens on a daily basis. Get the damn vaccine!”

Williams pointed out that a former union president died of Covid-19. “These officers do not have a right to dictate to the city the manner in which they are going to work,” he said. “They can bargain with it as unions do all the time, but get the vaccine. Get the needle in your arm! You are protecting not only yourself, you’re protecting the citizens, and you’re protecting your family that you have to go home to every night. This is just so dumb and stupid.”

The former detective said officers who don’t want to comply with the policy should “go find another job.”

“These police officers should know that safety is first,” he said. “Get the vaccine, you idiots! That’s all you’ve got to do.”

Williams’s comment prompted a snort from Cavuto.

