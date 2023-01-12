Fox News Contributor Hails Peter Doocy After He ‘Baited’ Biden Into ‘Corvette’ Comment on Classified Docs

Fox News contributor Guy Benson praised his network colleague Peter Doocy for having “baited” President Joe Biden into an unforced error while commenting on his handling of classified documents.

A third batch of classified documents was found at Biden’s Delaware home in a garage where he stores his prized 1967 Stingray. Biden was addressing the media Thursday when Doocy asked him about it.

“Mr. President, classified materials, next to your Corvette? What were you thinking?” Doocy asked Biden.

Biden at first ignored the question before addressing it.

“My Corvette’s in a locked garage, okay? So it’s not like they’re sitting out on the street.”

The moment led to some headaches for the White House and generated headlines all morning. According to Benson, Doocy set a trap for the president by invoking Biden’s cherished car. On Special Report, he offered his colleague kudos.

“I want to give some credit to our colleague Peter Doocy who very cleverly I think baited the president into making the news that he did,” Benson said. “Because it was a brick wall at the press briefing today.” Benson added:

Biden had a card in front of him with a prepared statement to read. And he started to read it. He got about a syllable in, but that word “Corvette” clearly was like an earworm in his brain that Peter had sort of set the question up that way and he couldn’t resist commenting on it. Then he made the news saying, “Oh yeah, it’s in a locked garage with my Corvette. It’s not like it was out on the street.” Which is nowhere close to the standard of what the law mandates when it comes to classified material material.

Benson concluded the remark from Biden “probably caused somebody in the White House Counsel’s Office to punch a wall somewhere.”

