Fox News Contributor Says ‘Democrats Are So Terrified Of the Rise Of RFK’

Fox News personalities continued to play up the presence of conspiracy theorist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Monday, even going so far as to claim Democrats are “terrified” of his primary challenge to President Joe Biden.

Kennedy has espoused baseless theories about vaccines causing autism and widespread death. He also alleges the CIA assassinated his father. Moreover, he promoted works denying HIV is linked to AIDS. Additionally, he suggested 5G alters human DNA.

Early polling shows Kennedy polling well behind Biden, whose age (80) has worried some Democrats.

Despite those concerns, various polls show the president leading Kennedy by 40 points or more. Kennedy, meanwhile, has not received nearly as much coverage on CNN and MSNBC – a fact that may actually be helping his numbers given his fringe views.

On Monday’s Hannity, Fox News contributor Charlie Hurt claimed Kennedy’s numbers have Democrats nervous. He said Vice President Kamala Harris is not viewed as a viable successor to Biden, and so some Democrats are looking elsewhere.

“It’d be so much easier if they could just sort of take Joe Biden out with the garbage and replace him and a backup who was competent, but I think quite frankly, Kamala Harris would probably do even worse in a general or even a primary fight,” Hurt said. “And of course, this is why I think Democrats are so terrified of the rise of RFK, who’s thrown his hat in the ring and then instantly winds up with double-digit, 20% of the vote among Democrats, and probably would pick up a lot of independents and moderates as well if he were to run, say a third party campaign or something like that.”

It is unclear if Kennedy would mount a third-party campaign if he fails to get the Democratic nomination.

Hurt added that Democratic Party leaders might jettison Biden in favor of a yet-to-be-declared candidate because “They’re very good at controlling their party.”

Sean Hannity responded by calling Kennedy, “probably your best option” for Democrats seeking an alternative to Biden.

Watch above via Fox News.

