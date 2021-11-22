Fox News Correspondent Rejects ‘Victory Lap’ Over Kyle Rittenhouse Acquittal: ‘He’s Not a Hero’

Fox News correspondent Gillian Turner said on Monday people should not be viewing Kyle Rittenhouse as a hero.

Outnumbered showed President Joe Biden’s initial response to the verdict Friday, when the president said he “stand[s] by what the jury has concluded.”

Kayleigh McEnany brought up the later statement from President Biden and remarked, “We went from ‘the process worked’ to ‘he’s angry.'”

Turner said it was “particularly hard for facts to break through” in the Rittenhouse case.

“Two of the most persistent, incorrect facts that have pervaded this entire media landscape during this trial are the idea that Kyle traveled across state lines with the firearm, which he did not. Also that he shot Black men, which he did not,” she added.

However, Turner continued on to say people shouldn’t be viewing Rittenhouse as a hero or seeing any winners and losers from this verdict:

This case is particularly tragic because Kyle may have been acquitted, but he’s not a hero here. There are no heroes, there are no winners. There is no victory lap for Kyle or anybody else to take. We the American people are left yet again with death and destruction. The threat of more protests, more riots. It seems like yet again America is kind of on this razor-thin knife’s edge and everything is flammable and could go pear-shaped in an instant.

Last week, before and after the verdict, two Republican congressmen made statements talking about what a good congressional intern Rittenhouse would make.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com