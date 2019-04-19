Fox News Trounces MSNBC and CNN in Ratings for Mueller Report Coverage

With the long-awaited release of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report coming Thursday, Fox News reigned supreme in early ratings, beating out its cable news rivals — and even some broadcast networks — on the news heavy day.

According to a Fox News press release relying on Nielsen ratings, the network averaged 2.8 million total viewers and 441,000 in the 25-54 demo from 9:30 a.m. — when Attorney General Barr held his press conference on the report — to 1 p.m. EST, a few hours after its public release.

MSNBC came in second with 2 million total viewers and 307,000 in the 25-54 demo. CNN came in third, averaging 1.1 million viewers and 286,0000 in the demo.

For primetime, Fox News was also first, averaging 3.2 million total viewers and 591,000 in the demo. MSNBC came in second, averaging 2.5 million viewers and 445,000 A25-54 and CNN came third, averaging 1.1 million viewers and 315,000 in the demo.

For broadcast during breaking news coverage of the Mueller report, CBS was second to Fox News, with 2.5 million viewers. ABC had around 2.2 million.

Nielsen’s early ratings did not have numbers for NBC.

