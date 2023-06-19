Fox News Devotes Entire Segment to Fretting Over Biden’s ‘God Save the Queen’ Comment

Monday’s edition of The Story devoted a five-minute segment to a curious throwaway line President Joe Biden made on Friday.

Speaking in West Hartford, Connecticut, Biden ended a speech about gun control by telling the crowd, “God Save the Queen, man” – the national anthem of the United Kingdom when a female monarch reigns. The remark confused reporters. As Yoni Appelbaum noted on Twitter, “Biden has the extremely odd habit of ending his remarks with cryptic phrases whose significance is mostly legible only to him.”

Appelbaum said Biden used the phrase after certifying Donald Trump’s election as president in 2017.

On Fox News on Monday, Martha MacCallum aired a clip of Biden’s remarks and welcomed Charly Arnolt and Fox host Brian Brenberg to the set.

MacCallum noted that with the death of Queen Elizabeth II and the ascension of Charles III to the throne, the correct phrase is “God Save the King.” She also cited an explanation from a Biden aide claiming the president was addressing someone in the audience, though the aide did not specify.

“It’s part of a pattern,” Brenberg said. “When you look the pattern of these kind of statements, you say to yourself, ‘Wait a second. That’s not just some guy. That’s the guy who’s supposed to be involved in the most consequential negotiations of foreign policy and economics around the globe. His staff doesn’t who he’s talking to or what he’s talking about.”

“This is becoming more and more common thing from Joe Biden,” Arnolt said. “It seems by the day, he’s becoming more and more fastened.”

Arnolt then noted Biden’s odd remark about his “plans to build a railroad from the Pacific all the way across the Indian Ocean” at a separate event.

“I think people are really realizing how quickly he is losing it,” she stated. “I would be shocked if he’s the 2024 candidate.”

