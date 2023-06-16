Even Pool Reporters ‘Have No Idea’ Why Biden Ended Gun Control Speech With ‘God Save the Queen, Man’

President Joe Biden ended his speech marking the one anniversary of the National Gun Safety Bill by cryptically declaring “God save the queen, man.”

Biden spoke at the National Safer Communities Summit in West Hartford, Connecticut, on Friday afternoon to some of the nations most prominent gun safety advocates and victims to honor the signing of the National Gun Safety Bill into law one year ago. At the end of the president’s speech, he made the confusing closing remark.

“Alright, God save the Queen man,” Biden told the audience before existing the stage, leaving many wondering what he meant by the comment.

Queen Elizabeth II was Britain’s longest-serving monarch, but passed away last year at the age of 96. The current British monarch is King Charles II whose high-profile coronation took place last month. The common phrase used now in Britain to honor the monarch is “God save the king.”

The president’s remarks baffled people on social media as well as the press assigned to covering his speeches and visits. Newsmax’s James Rosen shared a message from Todd Gillman, the White House correspondent for Dallas Morning News who was today’s pool reporter, who was advising other members of the press corps they could quit asking what the remark mean because he had “no idea.”

“Several of you have asked me why he might have said that,” the message read. “I have no idea. Other pooler likewise have no idea.”

BREAKING: @POTUS ended his gun control event in Connecticut just now with a baffling remark: “God save the Queen, man.” @WhiteHouse correspondent @toddgillman of @dallasnews, today’s pool reporter, told the press corps to stop asking him why Mr. Biden said it (Gillman: “I have… pic.twitter.com/KDcOkaJJih — James Rosen (@JamesRosenTV) June 16, 2023

However, Yoni Appelbaum, deputy editor of The Atlantic, offered one theory for Biden’s closing statement. Applebaum tweeted, “Biden has the extremely odd habit of ending his remarks with cryptic phrases whose significance is mostly legible only to him. ‘God save the queen’ is also what he said right after certifying Trump’s election in 2017. He seems to use it to mean something like, ‘God help us all.'”

Biden has the extremely odd habit of ending his remarks with cryptic phrases whose significance is mostly legible only to him. "God save the queen" is also what he said right after certifying Trump's election in 2017. He seems to use it to mean something like, "God help us all." https://t.co/JkwD7LMSF5 — Yoni Appelbaum (@YAppelbaum) June 16, 2023

