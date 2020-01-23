Fox News Dominates Wednesday With Regular Prime Time, CNN and MSNBC Also Score By Sticking With Trump Trial
Fox News has gone against the grain by ditching President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial in favor of their regular prime time lineup. But the strategy is paying off big from a ratings standpoint.
According to data from Nielsen, Sean Hannity crushed the field with a monstrous overall audience of 4,246,000, along with 752,000 in the advertiser-coveted adults 25-54 demographic. Perhaps benefitting from the end of the day’s proceedings in the Senate coming just before the start of her show, Laura Ingraham scored a strong second in the overall category with 3.93 million. Her 649,000 in the key demo trailed only Hannity and Tucker Carlson — who posted 679,000 in that category. Carlson was third in total viewers with 3.73 million.
But on Wednesday night, everyone was a ratings winner to some degree. CNN and MSNBC stuck with their gavel-to-gavel coverage of the trial, and saw gains across the board. From the 7:22 resumption of the proceedings until the 9:43 p.m adjournment, MSNBC pulled down an audience of 2.47 million viewers — with 450,000 in the 25-54 category. CNN, during that same window, averaged 1.48 million overall and 429,300 in the demo.
The post-trial programming also scored. Rachel Maddow brought 2.99 million viewers to MSNBC on Wednesday night, with 593,000 of them falling in the 25-54 demo. And CNN’s Chris Cuomo brought in 1.53 million viewers, with 427,000 in the demo. Those numbers for Cuomo and Maddow far outpace their regular viewership.
