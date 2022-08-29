Fox News Contributor Calls Biden’s ‘Semi-Fascism’ Comments ‘More Hateful Than The Worst Thing Trump Ever Said’

Fox News contributor Mollie Hemingway claimed that President Joe Biden comparing the philosophy behind Trumpism to semi-fascism is “more hateful” than anything said by former President Donald Trump.

Hemingway, the editor of The Federalist and a renowned Trump booster, discussed Biden’s latest comments about the MAGA movement on Monday’s Outnumbered.

At a recent event with Democratic donors, Biden called out “extreme” Republicans, saying: “It’s not just Trump, it’s the entire philosophy that underpins the — I’m going to say something, it’s like semi-fascism.”

Those remarks have prompted outrage and hourly segments on Fox News. On Outnumbered, hosts noted that DNC Chairman Jaime Harrison defended the president, by arguing he was being frank about Republicans threatening to undermine elections. Just on Monday, Trump demanded he be named winner of the 2020 election, or that a new election be immediately held.

Hemingway — who once claimed America would no longer be a democratic republic if Trump lost the 2020 election — said the new comments from Biden demonstrate the president has “always had this underlying part of his personality that is basically just a jerk. He fights with people, he yells at them.”

She then claimed that Biden’s comments about the MAGA philosophy are “more hateful than the worst thing Donald Trump ever said,” arguing that the comments were a smear of his supporters:

The more that he experiences some of his own decline with his mental faculties, the more that jerkiness comes out. This is more hateful than the worst thing Donald Trump ever said, and it’s being said about tens of millions of Republicans. He trying to walk it back and say it’s only about Trump supporters. That’s just another word for saying Republicans. Republicans support their previous presidents, including the most recent president, and this is just incredibly dangerous, dangerous rhetoric that nobody who purports to lead a country should be saying against half the country.

Trump, of course, is infamous for his insults and incendiary political rhetoric. There are too many examples to list them all here. He famously kicked off his 2016 campaign by calling Mexicans “rapists” and shortly afterwards said John McCain was only a war hero because he was captured in Vietnam. Trump has stoked violence, bragged about being able to sexually assault women and get away with it, accused Obama of being a Muslim, an called to ban Muslims from the country.

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com