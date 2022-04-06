Fox News Hosts Called Out For Playing Misleading Clips of Biden Looking Lost

Former President Barack Obama’s Tuesday visit to the White House was turned against President Joe Biden as critics played misleading clips of him at the reception to claim he doesn’t know where he is.

First, the Republican National Committee posted two misleading clips of the reception that quickly went viral – both eventually made it to Fox News prime time.

The first clip shows an apparently confused Biden wandering around and looking confused, while the second shows Biden standing on the outside of a group of people as Obama is treated like a rock star.

Both clips are taken out of context and omit key seconds that completely change their content. In the first Biden is actually looking for someone he wishes to bring on stage. In the full clip, Biden can be seen looking around and then finding the person he was apparently searching for – who appears to be Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, although her face is somewhat obscured. Biden then brings her onstage to applause, the RNC clip ends right before Biden finds her.

The second clip cuts out the moment Biden gets Obama’s attention to introduce him to someone, explaining why he was on the outside.

The first of the two clips was shared by Laura Ingraham on her show Tuesday night.

“And Tuesday’s brief Obama-Biden reunion won’t do anything to turn things around for him,” Ingraham said during her monologue.

“It only reinforced what we already know. That Biden doesn’t know what on Earth he’s doing or at times where he even is,” she continued before playing the shortened clip from the RNC.

Popular Twitter account @acyn added the missing part of the clip on to the end of Ingraham’s monologue to highlight what the clip should have actually looked like. Watch it below.

Tucker Carlson played the second clip while criticizing “King Obama,” @acyn added the full context for that clip as well.

Watch the full clip from Fox News above.

