Fox News Hosts Shout Down Liberal During Segment On Censorship, Tell Her, ‘Don’t Even Go There’ 

Fox News Jessica Tarlov was shouted down and repeatedly interrupted by her co-hosts during a segment on “censorship” during Friday’s edition of The Five.

The table discussed the congressional testimony this week of longshot Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who claims he was censored on social media for posting content about Covid and vaccines that were ruled to have violated content policies. He said government requests to social media companies to remove misinformation – which are not uncommon and span multiple administrations – are tantamount to government censorship.

Kennedy, who is a prolific anti-vaccine activist and conspiracy theorist, claimed last week Covid was “targeted” to spare Chinese people and Ashkenazi Jews.

Congressional Democrats seized on Kennedy’s comments and called on House Republicans to cancel his scheduled testimony on censorship on Capitol Hill this week. They declined.

“Jessica, why is it that the Democrats all of a sudden have this totalitarian instinct to shut people down, to claim that what they are saying is disinformation, misinformation, or malinformation, where they admit that what Kennedy is saying is true but it doesn’t jive with their ideology?” asked Jeanine Pirro.

Tarlov attempted to respond to the question about trying to “shut people down,” but Pirro, Jesse Watters, Greg Gutfeld, and Katie Pavlich shut her down with Pirro telling her, “Don’t even go there”:

TARLOV: So first of all, when we’re talking about the censorship – and I mentioned this yesterday, but it is important to reiterate – RFK Jr. began his statement by saying, “I was censored by the Trump administration and I was censored by the Biden administration.” The Hunter Biden laptop story happened in October of 2020, when Donald Trump was the president. His administration made the same kinds of requests of big tech to take things down that the Biden– WATTERS: We agree. The FBI’s out of control. GUTFELD: It wasn’t Trump– TARLOV: Yeah, the Trump-appointed FBI director. WATTERS: No, no, no, no, the FBI that’s been against Trump and for Biden for six years. TARLOV: I forgot, the ultimate victim. PIRRO: Don’t even go there. TARLOV: You guys went there. GUTFELD: We know what it was like when Trump was president. He didn’t have a friend among Republicans. PIRRO: Especially the State Department, especially the FBI. TARLOV: Ugh, Donald Trump, my heart breaks for you. Ok– PIRRO: Well you brought him up! Let’s talk about Kennedy. [CROSSTALK[ TARLOV: All right, let’s talk about your guys’ boyfriend, RFK Jr. So, first of all, he’s polling at 14%, not 17%. The reason it’s going down is people are hearing him and they don’t like what he has to say because he has no agenda that speaks to the Democratic Party and our values. He wants to talk about being anti-vaxx, which is not what we think come he wants to do, videos at the border. And I think the border is an important issue, but you know what I want to hear them talk about? Talk about your work as an environmental lawyer, talk about what’s going on with climate change– PAVLICH: He did. He did! TARLOV: No, lead with it. Have a set of economic policies. PAVLICH: It’s also 17%. [CROSSTALK] PIRRO: Fox today said 17.

The discussion continued in that fashion for two additional minutes.

Pirro, who habitually interrupts Tarlov in most episodes they co-host, is correct. A recent poll shows Kennedy, whom Fox News has pushed as a viable Democratic alternative to President Joe Biden, at 17% – a mere 57 points behind.

