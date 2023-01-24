Fox News Interrupts Segment on Biden Docs To Report Breaking News on Pence Docs — Using It to Bash Biden

Fox News’ Outnumbered panel reacted to the discovery of classified documents at Mike Pence’s house by slamming President Joe Biden for his mishandling of classified documents.

The news broke on Tuesday that multiple classified documents were found last week by Pence’s lawyer at the former vice president’s Indiana home. Pence’s team told the media they informed the National Archives, and they handed those documents over to the FBI in the days that followed.

The search through Pence’s home followed the search for classified documents that were found in Biden’s residence and his former office. And as Outnumbered talked about the ongoing scandal for Biden, Harris Faulkner interjected to give a run-down on the latest developments. Marc Thiessen, the #OneLuckyGuy of the day, was asked for his reaction to the news, and he honed in on how Pence ordered the search as a response to Biden’s recently found documents. Biden’s team has, by all known accounts, cooperated with investigators ever since the first discovery of his documents.

“I think it is great [Pence] was so responsible to check that,” Thiessen said. “It seems like we have a broader problem in our government. There’s a bipartisan problem with people handling classified information.”

Mollie Hemingway predicted Pence “will not be the last person” to make this kind of announcement. After referring to past disputes with the National Archives about classification, she brought the subject back to Donald Trump by saying “What really made this whole thing different is when the National Archives and the Department of Justice took a fairly common paperwork dispute with a former president, one they despise, and they turned it into this big, crazy thing of raiding the home.”

“And now all of a sudden,” she said, “they’re being hoisted by their own petard where they now have to deal with the fact there are problems with every former president and vice president.”

The Mar-a-Lago raid happened after the ex-president and his team attempted to deceive the National Archives about the documents they had and defied a subpoena mandating their return.

Faulkner and Emily Compagno speculated on whether Biden’s lawyers had the same clearance as Pence’s lawyers for handling classified documents. This led to Compagno complaining about the “remarkable distinction” between the speeds with which the Biden and Pence stories played out.

