Eight people were tragically killed at the Astroworld Festival in Houston earlier this month, and hundreds more were injured. A 9 year-old boy and 22-year-old woman who were injured passed away in just the past few days.

On Monday night, Fox News’ Jesse Watters hosted a priest who claimed that this horrific tragedy was the result of Satanic influence.

Investigators are looking into exactly how this crowd surge resulted in casualties and mass injuries. NPR recently reported that the emergency response plan developed by organizers “never once mentions how to handle a dangerous crowd surge.” Organizers and rapper Travis Scott are being sued for negligence.

Watters spoke with Father Michael Maginot and asked him questions like “What signs did you see at that concert that would lead to you believe there was a satanic role?” and “The stage we’re seeing right now, that looks to you like the gates of hell the way that I guess they designed that?”

“It seemed like it wanted you to go to the other side and so it did seem, you’re kind of going down, you know, Dante’s Inferno, various stages of hell,” Maginot said. “People are kind of being induced to push forward not realizing the havoc you could cause.”

Watters then asked if Travis Scott’s lyrics “indicated any sort of satanic leaning.”

“I can’t really start rapping here. But, I mean, have you listened to the music before and have you discerned any sort of influence by Satan?” he asked.

“Certain vibrations and drum beats and riffs and things get to motivate a person like any music can,” Maginot responded. “But this one does seem to be dark and leading to the darker side of things.”

