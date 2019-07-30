Fox News’ John Roberts responded today after President Donald Trump lashed out at him and Fox News for covering the protester at his speech this morning.

Virginia legislator Ibraheem Samirah interrupted the president’s speech for the ceremony commemorating the Jamestown 400th anniversary, shouting, “You can’t send us back, Virginia is our home.”

This afternoon, as the president was taking questions, he complained to Roberts about how Fox covered it:

“You gave the protester 100 percent of the time. I don’t care about coverage. The last thing I need is coverage. But listen, hey, John, 100 percent, not one word of the speech, and we were there about the speech. The protester didn’t look so good to me. I’m gonna be very nice. You give them 100 percent.”

Roberts responded on Shepard Smith Reporting this afternoon:

“In my 1:00 report, we did not show anything from the president’s speech because we were focused in that report on the ongoing feud between the president and Congressman Elijah Cummings of Maryland and the fallout from that, but it should be pointed out that in our 11:00 hour the Fox News Channel carried that speech in its entirety.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

