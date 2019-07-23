President Donald Trump went off on Fox News after Martha MacCallum‘s interview with Eric Swalwell, but MacCallum also spoke with White House principal deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley about the budget/debt ceiling deal the president announced last night.

MacCallum told Gidley, “There doesn’t appear to be any concern about running up the debt in the country anymore. We’re not hearing anything about that from the White House. Why is that?”

Gidley argued that’s not true and that “the president’s budgets he put forward in the past were actually the largest cuts in spending of any president in history, but no one voted on them.”

He put the onus on Democrats for their demands and said “there are plenty of plans in the future.”

“We didn’t see much movement in this regard when Republicans had all three –– the White House, the House, and the Senate,” MacCallum said.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com