Dr. Manny Alvarez, Fox News medical contributor and senior managing editor for health news, criticized President Donald Trump’s comments Monday saying he’s taking hydroxychloroquine.

Bret Baier asked Alvarez, “Why would the president be taking hydroxychloroquine?”

“I don’t know, your guess is as good as mine,” Alvarez said. “I found it to be highly irresponsible for the president to have come out and made that statement, and I would like to hear on the White House physician to come out tomorrow and explain to me what has changed in a week and a half or two weeks for the president to take this medication, when all the data that has been coming out very repetitively has shown that there’s really not a major benefit.”

He again emphasized he found the president’s comments “quite irresponsible.”

“These medications do have side effects. If you use it, you have to have a physical, perhaps an EKG, so you have to have a conversation with your doctor. So anecdotal evidence right now is really not helpful,” Alvarez added.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]