Fox News’ Judge Andrew Napolitano argued today that Roger Stone should get a new trial, given the reported anti-Trump social media posts from the jury foreperson.

Napolitano said on Fox & Friends this morning that the judge has “a lot of issues on her hands” and now has to address “the unambiguous and now public and self-outed bias of the foreperson of the jury, who is also a lawyer by the way.”

“So what should the judge do? She should bring this foreperson in. She should bring the four resigned prosecutors in, and she should let Roger Stone’s lawyers interrogate the prosecutors. ‘What did you know about her and when did you know it, and why didn’t you tell us if you knew about her prejudice?'” Napolitano continued.

He added that the judge has a duty to find out whether Stone deserves a new trial, adding it’s “pretty obvious he should.”

“I think almost any judge in the country would order a new trial. I’m not so sure about Judge Jackson. I don’t know,” Napolitano said.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

