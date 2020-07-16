Fox News’ Neil Cavuto Cuts Away From Trump Speech to Fact-Check Attacks on Obama’s Economy

Fox News host Neil Cavuto cut away from a speech by President Donald Trump on deregulation to fact-check his claims regarding the economy of his predecessor.

Trump went after the regulations put in place by former President Barack Obama following the 2008 financial crisis — calling them “job destroying regulations” — in his speech from the Rose Garden on Thursday.

“I do want to clarify a couple of things he said, that no president in history has cut regulations as much as he has. That is true,” Cavuto said, before stating Trump had “mischaracterized the regulations that were added under Barack Obama — they were largely financial related.”

“You might recall we had this little thing called the financial meltdown,” Cavuto explained, “and much of those regulations were geared to preventing banks from ever investing in things like risky mortgage securities, pooling them, selling them off.”

The Fox News anchor also rejected Trump’s premise that those financial regulations yielded devastating results.

“The unemployment rate did, under Barack Obama, go down from a high of 10% to around 4.7%. President Trump, of course, sent that even lower, eventually getting us down to a 3.5% unemployment rate. But I didn’t want to leave you with the impression that during those eight years when Obama first came into office and we were bleeding about a million jobs a month that that was standard fare and that characterized the whole eight years.”

“It was not a disaster under Barack Obama,” Cavuto said. “Not only did the Dow essentially triple during his tenure, but whether you want to call the increase regulations and other things that police financial companies, as a bane to our existence, those companies did very well. Americans did very, very well. So I just want to put that in some context here.”

