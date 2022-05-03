A Fox News panel discussion got heated on Tuesday when one of the guests falsely claimed Democrats are pushing to have “abortion beyond the birth of the child” during a discussion of yesterday’s leaked draft decision that would potentially overturn Roe v. Wade.

Cassie Smedile, the executive director of America Rising pro-Trump PAC, was asked by anchor Sandra Smith to weigh in on Senator Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s (D-NY) comments denouncing the draft decision by Justice Samuel Alito.

“I think as a pro-life person what about the rights of the tens of millions of unborn babies relentlessly under attack by the left, for decades now,” responded Smedile.

“We’re not talking about 40 years ago. Today’s Democrats are advocating for the right to have an abortion beyond the birth of the child. And most Americans would say, ‘That’s not something that sits well with me.’”

“And, so for Democrats to go out on the campaign trail if they want to put all their eggs in this basket and have the conversation about a much more aggressive — much more aggressive conversation about this issue, I think that will be at their own political peril because it’s so far out of step with what most Americans feel on this sensitive issue,” she concluded.

Smith agreed with Smedile and moved on to ask Kevin Walling, a Democratic campaign strategist and former Biden 2020 campaign surrogate, to react to Democrats celebrating whoever leaked the draft as a “hero.”

“That’s a good question, that’s not my politics. I’m with Senator Durbin on this. I don’t condone this leak whatsoever and there should be an investigation by the marshals into this,” Walling said before addressing Smedile’s previous statement.

“I don’t know of any serious leading Democrat, any real elected Democrat that supports abortion for a baby already delivered. That is extreme, that’s murder in this country. And no Democrat supports that. I support fundamental limits on abortion in terms of…”

Smedile interrupted and asked, “What about the Governor of Virginia?”

“Which governor supports actual murder of a child delivered?” shot back Walling.

“The past governor of Virginia,” responded Smedile. “That’s a scandal you guys tried to push under the rug,” she added, noting there is a radio interview.

“That’s not true. That’s not true. That’s actual murder, That’s actual murder, Cassie. Listen, I think the president and the vast majority of Americans fundamentally support the Roe decision 50 years obviously strong,” Walling continued.

“But [Americans] also support, to Cassie’s point, some fundamental limits on abortion. I agree with bans on third-trimester abortion when there is a heartbeat, when the fetus can feel pain. So, that’s where the majority of Americans are today, they support Roe but support some of the limits,” Walling concluded.

“That’s not where the majority of today’s Democrat Party is,” snapped back Smedile, before Smith ended the conversation and moved on.

Smedile was referring to a January 2019 radio interview in which then Virginia Governor Ralph Northam (D-VA) was asked to weigh in on a state bill, which Northam said he did not support, that would reduce the number of doctors needed to sign off on a third-trimester abortion – which are only legal if “the pregnancy is likely to result in the death of the woman or substantially and irremediably impair the mental or physical health of the woman.”

The interview became a lightning rod issue at the time as many leading Republican Senators claimed Northam “support(s) legal infanticide” – a charge which was blatantly false, as confirmed by a Reuters fact check.

Watch the full Fox News clip above

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com