Fox News Platforms Priest Who Slams ‘Toleration of Homosexuals’ as ‘Wrong’

It was Flashback Friday on The Story on Fox News, where a priest decried the “toleration of homosexuals.”

Host Martha MacCallum welcomed Fr. Gerald Murray to the show to discuss the Los Angeles Dodgers hosting the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, who are “mostly men who dress flamboyantly as nuns” and “are active in protests and charitable programs.” Conservatives are up in arms over the Pride Month promotion.

Murray said the Dodgers are exhibiting “intolerance of Catholics”:

Tolerating a group of men that are mocking women who are nuns by the way they dress, mocking Jesus and the Virgin Mary as you referenced – this is anti-religious bigotry by a hate group. This group gets brought into a Dodger game to show they’re supporting so-called gay rights? This is all about normalizing freakshow stuff in the name of toleration of homosexuals. It’s wrong. The Catholic Church teaches that we have to tolerate–we have to treat people with love and fairness. That’s what we want to do. But if people attack us, if people turn and say, “You Catholics are a bunch of bigoted, bad people,” we’re going to say, “No, you’re wrong. You’re trying to use emotional and psychological terrorism to make us be quiet. We’re not going to do that.”

Without skipping a beat, MacCallum declared, “You know, Catholics have a sense of humor” and suggested Jesus had one as well. But, she added, the group is “mocking the choice that these women make, which is to not be vain, to not present themselves in flamboyant ways, to put all of that stuff aside in the service of the Lord.”

“They’re really mocking God,” Murray responded. “They go after the Catholic Church because we teach morality. We teach that homosexual activity is wrong. You shouldn’t do it.”

Watch above via Fox News.

