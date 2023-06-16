Marco Rubio Says Dodgers Are Censoring His TV Ad Denouncing Team for Honoring Drag Group

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) tweeted that the L.A. Dodgers are refusing to air an ad criticizing the team awarding and celebrating a drag troupe he describes as “anti-Catholic.”

“The ⁦@Dodgers Television Station Refused To Broadcast Our Ad Criticizing Team’s Decision To Honor An Anti-Christian Hate Group– OutKick,” Rubio tweeted.

The ⁦@Dodgers⁩ Television Station Refused To Broadcast Our Ad Criticizing Team's Decision To Honor An Anti-Christian Hate Group– OutKick https://t.co/7Xf9lfFzJy — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) June 16, 2023

Rubio referred to an article by sports outlet OutKick that read, “The Dodgers’ television partners at Spectrum SportsNet LA apparently won’t allow criticism of the team.”

The article reported that Rubio’s Reclaim America PAC created the 30-second ad to run during Friday night’s game with the San Francisco Giants. It’s the same night that the Dodgers are celebrating Pride, and they plan to give a “Community Hero Award” to a drag group that goes by the name, “Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence.” The group features drag performers who dress in nuns’ habits, which some Catholics have called “deeply offensive.”

The Dodgers had invited the troupe before uninviting them, then reinviting them. The team tweeted an explanation.

After much thoughtful feedback from our diverse communities, honest conversations within the Los Angeles Dodgers organization and generous discussions with the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, the Los Angeles Dodgers would like to offer our sincerest apologies to the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, members of the LGBTQ+ community and their friends and families. We have asked the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence to take their place on the field at our 10th annual LGBTQ+ Pride Night on June 16th. We are pleased to share that they have agreed to receive the gratitude of our collective communities for the lifesaving work that they have done tirelessly for decades. In the weeks ahead, we will continue to work with our LGBTQ+ partners to better educate ourselves, find ways to strengthen the ties that bind and use our platform to support all of our fans who make up the diversity of the Dodgers family.

Fox News played a clip of the ad with Rubio on-screen saying, “Tonight the Dodgers aren’t celebrating Pride, they are promoting bigotry. The so-called Sister of Perpetual Indulgence are not community heroes. There are nothing more than an anti-Catholic hate group.”

Rubio also told Fox in a statement Friday,

The Dodgers are honoring an anti-Catholic hate group as community heroes, but they’re refusing to air an ad showing these so-called sisters out in the community. It tells you everything you need to know about the Dodgers, Major League Baseball, and the media. They are no longer demanding tolerance, they now promote intolerance, and even hatred of Christianity.

Fox played a clip of one of the drag performers who goes by the name “SisterUnity.”

“The L.A. Dodgers need to know, and Marco Rubio needs to know, and the Catholic League needs to know: that we’re not freaks out here on our own, that you can just hit like a tin can off of a fence. We’re part of a large community, some of whom are even part of your church.”

Watch the Fox News clip above.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com