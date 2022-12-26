Fox News’ Raymond Arroyo Warns House GOP Against ‘Show Trial’ About Hunter Biden and ‘Yesterday’s Storylines’

Fox News’ Raymond Arroyo warned House Republicans not to become overly fixated on the past at the expense of prioritizing their policy agenda in the present.

On Monday’s edition of Outnumbered, the co-hosts discussed Republicans’ pledge to launch various investigations using their newfound majority after November’s midterm elections.

Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), who will likely be the next speaker, has indicated the House will be busy next Congress investigating Hunter Biden and other matters.

Outnumbered aired a clip of McCarthy from earlier this month in which he hinted at what is to come.

“Those 51 intel agents that signed a letter that said Hunter Biden information was all wrong, was Russia collusion? Many of them have a security clearance,” McCarthy said, referring to 51 former officials who falsely suggested the story about Biden’s laptop was bogus. “We’re gonna bring them before committee. I’m gonna have them have a hearing, bring them and subpoena them before committee. Why did they sign it? Why did they lie to the American public?”

Arroyo reacted by saying Republicans have plenty of investigatory fodder, but they should tread lightly.

“Look, there’s a ton of things to investigate,” he began, before pivoting to a critique of McCarthy’s “Commitment to America” that he rolled out ahead of the midterms.

“It was so broad and vague, it was not a governing agenda,” Arroyo continued, noting he could not even remember the name of the document. “It didn’t have the specificity of, ‘We will do this, this, this.’ It just said, We’re gonna make you economically free, we’re gonna make you happier, we’re going to give you more independence.’ What does that mean legislatively? They never staked out that territory.”

He said McCarthy’s talk of committee hearings concerns him.

“I worry when I hear, ‘Our plan, when we get the power at last is just to investigate all of these things,’ that we [will] end up at Benghazi era where you have a lot of drama, a big show trial, and nothing,” he stated. “You remember that? Hillary Clinton sitting there getting grilled 11 hours and they got nothing. So I worry.”

“Well, they got, ‘What difference does it make?‘ – which was offensive to the families who lost loved ones,” interjected Dagen McDowell.

“It was horrible,” Arroyo replied. “But again, I worry. Go and do something positively, do something offensively, stop playing defense or dipping back into yesterday’s storylines – unless you have a political reason to revive it like the Democrats did trying to keep this Jan. 6 thing alive.”

He concluded, “I worry about the endless hearings. They rarely end well and Republicans don’t know how to tell stories.”

McCarthy’s comments echoed those of Rep. James Comer (R-KY), who in November said investigating the president’s son will be his top priority as the new chair of the House Oversight Committee. Comer also pledged to investigate the origins of Covid-19 and the Biden administration’s handling of the southern border. He also promised to hold the White House “accountable” over the deadly 2021 withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Watch above via Fox News.

