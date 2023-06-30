Fox News Reporter Asks Biden, ‘Why Did You Give Millions Of Borrowers False Hope?’ After Supreme Court Nixes Debt Cancelation

President Joe Biden held a press conference on Friday, just hours after the Supreme Court invalidated his plan to cancel between $10,000 and $20,000 in debt for eligible student loan borrowers.

The court ruled 6-3 that the executive branch cannot unilaterally cancel such debt and instead, such relief must be provided by an act of Congress.

In his press conference, Biden said he would use the Higher Education Act of 1965 to pursue another avenue for providing relief for some borrowers, though he was short on details.

“I’m never going to stop fighting for you,” the president told borrowers to wrap up the presser. “We’ll use every tool at our disposal to get you the student debt relief you need and reach your dreams. It’s good for the economy. It’s good for the country. It’s going to be good for you. Thank you very, very much for listening. We’re going to get this done, God willing. Thank you.”

As Biden turned away from the lectern, Fox News White House Correspondent Jacqui Heinrich shouted a question:

HEINRICH: Mr. President, why did you give millions of borrowers false hope? You… doubted your own authority here in the past. BIDEN: I didn’t give any false hope. The question was whether or not I would do even more than was requested. What I did I thought was appropriate and was able to be done and would get done. I didn’t give borrowers false hope. But the Republicans snatched away the hope that they were given. And it’s real. Real hope.

Liberals slammed the court’s decision. Sen. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) pointed to recent ethics scandals that have rocked the court.

“This disappointing and cruel ruling shows the callousness of the MAGA Republican-controlled Supreme Court,” Schumer said. “The hypocrisy is clear: as justices accept lavish, six-figure gifts, they don’t dare to help Americans saddled with student loan debt, instead siding with the powerful, big-monied interests.”

