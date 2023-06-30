‘Hypocrisy is Clear’: Schumer Rips ‘MAGA’ Supreme Court Justices Over ‘Lavish, Six-Figure Gifts’ After Ending Student Loan Relief

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) had a blunt message to the Supreme Court after it rejected President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program. Specifically, he called out the associate justices who have been in the news for receiving ethically questionable gifts as they denied cash-strapped students financial assistance:

This disappointing and cruel ruling shows the callousness of the MAGA Republican-controlled Supreme Court. The hypocrisy is clear: as justices accept lavish, six-figure gifts, they don’t dare to help Americans saddled with student loan debt, instead siding with the powerful, big-monied interests. The fight will not end here. The Biden administration has remaining legal routes to provide broad-based student debt cancellation. With the pause on student loan payments set to expire in weeks, I call upon the administration to do everything in its power to deliver for millions of working- and middle-class Americans struggling with student loan debt.

Biden is expected to speak on Friday to announce an alternative path to student loan forgiveness. According to CNN, a source from the White House says the administration will make “crystal clear to borrowers and their families that Republicans are responsible for denying them the relief that President Biden has been fighting to get to them.”

