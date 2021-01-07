Fox News anchor and correspondent Leland Vittert described in some detail what it was like to be among the mob of Trump supporters in D.C. Wednesday.

Vittert compared the experience to when he and his crew were confronted and harassed by Black Lives Matter protesters during a march over the police killing of George Floyd.

And then he described to Shannon Bream what happened when he was approached by Trump supporters:

“I was confronted by protesters demanding to know if I was a patriot, in their words, who supported the president. At the time, they had no idea I was a journalist. They would come up to people in the street, all over the city, and ask if you were a patriot and then demand some type of oath of allegiance to the president. And it wasn’t just me.”

