Fox News Reporter in Ukraine Smacks Down Gutfeld’s Claim Media Is Pushing an ‘Emotional Response’ to War

Fox News correspondent Benjamin Hall took exception to a comment from Greg Gutfeld Tuesday, after the latter opined media coverage of the war in Ukraine is being used to elicit an “emotional response” from the public.

What set Tuesday’s spar aside was the fact that Hall was reporting from the war zone in Kyiv from the news division.

Gutfeld, meanwhile, was in-studio offering his usual brand of commentary.

After Geraldo Rivera noted that Gutfeld did not appear to be on board with the “prevailing narrative” from Ukraine, stating.

I can feel the galvanizing force of these stories that kind of, have sped up and are accumulating to create a narrative… However, I can’t help but feel that this is a lot like other stories that we’ve gone through in the digital age in which an image is taken and then played over and over and over again to create some kind of emotional response out of you, because that makes a profit for news companies.

The segment continued on without incident, and the the show cut to a commercial break.

Upon The Five’s return, Judge Jeanine Pirro asked Hall for an update on Russia’s war against the Ukrainian people.

Hall appeared displeased, as he had been listening to the show from Europe.

“Good evening, Judge,” he said. “And speaking of someone on the ground, I want to say that this is not the media trying to drum up some emotional response.”

Hall further noted that cities such as Kharkiv and Mariupol “are being absolutely flattened.”

“In the city of Mariupol, people are drinking from puddles because the Russian forces haven’t allowed them to get out,” he added. “When they have tried to get out, they’re shelled.”

Hall then showed footage of people fleeing the country, only with what they can carry.

“There is more video than we know what to do with,” he concluded.

Moments later, Gutfeld joked he would let Hall’s response “slide” to co-host Dana Perino.

“What do you think Dana, should I address Benjamin Hall’s cheap attack on me, or be a good co-worker and let it slide?” he asked.

He concluded,

I will be the better man here. As I said before, when this started, we want the quickest end possible. My concern has always been, when a narrative creates a story that bolsters one side, that is out of its element, will you create more suffering? That is the simple point I’m making, is that could this have been prevented if there was a reality-based decision made and not the David and Goliath narrative that could prolong this and lead to more suffering and more humanitarian crisis.

