Fox News’ Harris Faulkner seemed to bring a segment on her show to an abrupt halt when her guests started fighting over former President Donald Trump and his lies.

The rumble got underway when Faulkner had former Trump adviser Mercedes Schlapp and former Clinton adviser Richard Goodstein join her to talk about the fatal vehicular accident that took place at a Florida LBGTQ pride parade over the weekend. The conversation focused on the political flurry surrounding the incident after Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis incorrectly claimed it was a “terrorist attack,” while the police later deemed it to be merely a “tragic accident.”

Schlapp got up to bat first by condemning Trantalis’ “really irresponsible” comments and for pushing “major accusations” that weren’t rooted in facts. Goodstein followed up by noting the mayor’s apology for his remarks, but then Goodstein took the conversation for a sharp turn by ripping into Trump and his supporters for the falsehoods they refuse to apologize for.

This mayor walked it back, unlike every supporter of Donald Trump who keeps insisting the election was stolen, or that on January 6th, there was hugging and kissing not killing and maiming.

“It always goes back to Donald Trump with you,” Schlapp countered, and Faulkner told her guests she wanted to stay on topic rather than delve into “whataboutism.”

The segment continued with Schlapp sticking by her point that Trantalis should be more responsible before making comments about terrorism and hate crimes. When Faulkner asked Goodstein if Trantalis should apologize again, Goodstein agreed that he should, but then he ran back to his point on Trump’s lies that the election was “stolen” from him (which fueled an insurrection at the U.S. Capitol).

“I’m just waiting for everybody who is so huffy about this instance to say it’s shameful of Donald Trump…to say the election was stolen,” Goodstein said. This drew a rebuke from Schlapp who challenged Goodstein over the relevance of his point.

“This is the most typical, expected type of interview with you, Richard,” Schlapp complained. “We are talking about an incident that happened down in Florida regarding a terrorist attack that has nothing to do with Donald Trump.”

The segment went into full meltdown with accusations of “Trump derangement syndrome” and exclamations that “we’re talking about truth!” Faulkner was coming up to the end of the hour, so she cut off the two panelists in the middle of their fight so she could wrap up her show.

Watch above, via Fox News.

