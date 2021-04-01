Bret Baier, anchor and executive editor of the Fox News flagship evening news show Special Report, will stay with the network for at least the next five years, it was announced Thursday.

Baier will also continue as the network’s chief political anchor.

“I am thrilled to continue working with Fox News Channel for the next five years. It has been my home away from home for almost a quarter century,” Baier said in a statement. “I look forward to working closely with my incredibly talented team to cover the important stories of our time in the fair and honest way our viewers expect.”

Baier has anchored Special Report since 2009, and in 2020, it was the top-rated show at 6 p.m. in all of cable, averaging 3.1 million total viewers and 550,000 in the valuable adults 25-54 demographic, according to Nielsen data.

Also in 2020, Baier co-anchored election night coverage alongside Martha MacCallum. Throughout the 2020 election cycle, he co-moderated presidential election town halls with several Democratic then-candidates. His town hall with candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders continues to hold the record for the most-watched town hall featuring a 2020 candidate in the Democratic presidential primary race. He also helmed a series for Fox Nation, the network’s streaming service, called The Campaign, which focused on the effectiveness of how the candidates campaigned on the issues most critical to them.

“Bret has masterfully covered some of the most consequential news stories of our time and we’re thrilled to have him continue his extraordinary journalism career at Fox News for many years to come,” Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott said in the network’s announcement.

Baier joined Fox News in 1998 as the first reporter in the network’s Atlanta bureau.

