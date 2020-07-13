Fox News politics editor Chris Stirewalt said Monday it “boggles the mind” that the Trump administration would be criticizing its own coronavirus task force top member Dr. Anthony Fauci.

President Donald Trump said Monday he has a “very good relationship with Dr. Fauci” and while he finds him to be a nice person, he doesn’t “always agree” with him.

Those comments came on the heels of an anonymous White House official sending out a statement to multiple media outlets going after Fauci’s credibility, as well as recent reports that Fauci has been sidelines by the Trump administration.

Stirewalt told Bret Baier, “It boggles the mind.”

“Whether the administration wants to have Anthony Fauci out front or playing a role behind the scenes or whatever, the efforts that you hear both publicly there from his fellow task force member, but also what they are doing behind the scenes and pushing out these negative narratives about Fauci and briefing reporters about things he said he did wrong, it just makes no sense,” he continued.

Stirewalt emphasized that the 2020 election is going to be about the virus and that the president need to “get serious and stay focused” and avoid more “unforced errors.”

“He can’t seem to get his arms around the idea that this election is a test of his capacity to deal with the subject.”

Baier added, “We could play a lot of sound bites not only from Dr. Fauci early on, but also from the president saying different things about what was going to happen or not happen with the virus. There’s a lot of tape back there.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

